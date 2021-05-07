Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$45.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB upgraded Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.06.

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$6.16 and a 12-month high of C$37.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently -11.16%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

