Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Shares of RUS stock traded up C$0.40 on Thursday, reaching C$32.25. 267,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,049. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$13.20 and a 12-month high of C$32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.62.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. Research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.74%.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

