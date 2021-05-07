PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of PHX remained flat at $C$3.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,325. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.59 and a 12 month high of C$3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a market cap of C$176.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.89%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Craig Brown acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,817.30. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks acquired 79,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at C$13,307,036. Insiders acquired a total of 134,900 shares of company stock valued at $388,503 in the last quarter.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

