Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medifast updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.690-14.140 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.69-$14.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $11.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.97. 1,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,148. Medifast has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

