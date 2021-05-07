ContentBox Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $176,377.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00280348 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001795 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

