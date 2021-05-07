Dev Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $17.53 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.68 or 0.00026785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $816,715.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $868.54 or 0.01483597 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

