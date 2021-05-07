Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $28,760.91 and approximately $3,117.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.05 or 0.00782415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00101578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.83 or 0.08736937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

ITT is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

