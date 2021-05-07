AnRKey X Price Reaches $0.14 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $556,150.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00261124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $678.94 or 0.01159734 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.80 or 0.00752953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,285.91 or 0.99561529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,948 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

