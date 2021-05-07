292,589 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 292,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,717. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.