Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 300 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $256.86. 279,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,961,884. The company has a market cap of $301.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

