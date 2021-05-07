Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.35. 6,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

