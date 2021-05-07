EULAV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 2.0% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.25% of ANSYS worth $73,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,440. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.