EULAV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.12% of Exact Sciences worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.94.

EXAS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.45. 12,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,511. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.