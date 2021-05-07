Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

