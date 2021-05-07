Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 2,444 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period.

UL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 83,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

