Single Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,915 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.