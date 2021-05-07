Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $11.76 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trimble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. 48,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

