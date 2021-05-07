Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3,744.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in CDW by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.76. 10,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,120. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

