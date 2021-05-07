Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,500.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHOP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.09.

SHOP traded up $24.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,115.78. 27,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,151.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,142.67. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 12-month low of $685.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.86, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

