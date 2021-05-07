PGGM Investments Boosts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 697,191 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 2.1% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 4.65% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $491,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 over the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.09. 10,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 136.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

