Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lowered by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $87.78. 8,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

