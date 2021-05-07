Jefferies Financial Group Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,473.33.

GOOGL traded up $17.92 on Tuesday, hitting $2,355.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,201.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,929.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,994,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

