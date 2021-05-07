Petix & Botte Co Purchases 918 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,549,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $500.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $486.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

