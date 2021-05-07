Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,086 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $590.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.52 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $301.32 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $572.16 and a 200 day moving average of $545.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

