Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.00. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

