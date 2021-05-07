Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 78,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,006,936. The company has a market cap of $165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 560.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,861 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Jaguar Health worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. Its products include Canalevia, Equilevia, and Neonorm. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment manufactures human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

