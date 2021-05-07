Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 23,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.16 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $41,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

