MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,104. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

