Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.31. 2,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,521. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11.

