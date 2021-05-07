American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.31. 2,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

