JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLSPF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,459. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

