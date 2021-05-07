New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,884,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 159,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.