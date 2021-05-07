PGGM Investments Raises Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

PGGM Investments increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. SL Green Realty comprises 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of SL Green Realty worth $256,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,057.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $303,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,051.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 132,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 121,309 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 171.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 165.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,105. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

