Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.18 by C($1.45). The firm had revenue of C$13.10 billion during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

