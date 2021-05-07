Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

IDN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 17,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,982. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 million, a P/E ratio of -209.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

