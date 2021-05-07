Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 67.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. 31,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,159. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $104.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

