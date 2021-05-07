Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Invests $166,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. 25,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $96.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

