Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 6,131 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,072,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after buying an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,935,000.

JMST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,919. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04.

