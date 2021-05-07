PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.57.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. 42,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,570. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 254,251 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,602 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

