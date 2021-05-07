Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. 9,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,960. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $35.37.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $21,026,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $11,610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 396,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

