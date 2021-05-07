Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Materion stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. Materion has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

