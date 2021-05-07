Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.92.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

