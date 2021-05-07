PGGM Investments Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $70,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $188.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $188.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

