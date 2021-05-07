PGGM Investments Has $55.97 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,216 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $55,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

