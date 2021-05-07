Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.70 Million

Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $174.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.80 million and the lowest is $172.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $173.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $704.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $724.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $671.73 million, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $681.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 337,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

