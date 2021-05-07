Electric Vehicle Zone Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.46 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $37.46 million and $2.73 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00263411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $673.37 or 0.01166048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.00759513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.72 or 0.99856095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.