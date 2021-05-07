Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

NYSE:TRI traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,240. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

