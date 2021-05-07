Zacks: Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Million

Analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce $22.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.29 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. Omeros posted sales of $23.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $96.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $105.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,211. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.