Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 357 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.20. 39,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,972. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

