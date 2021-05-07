ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) is Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,579. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97.

